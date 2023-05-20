The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the Class XII Board exam results on Saturday, May 20. And girls have topped in all three streams of Arts, Commerce and Science.

Meet the toppers

Tarjina Sharma of DAV School Una aced the Arts stream with 97.4 per cent marks, while Varinda Thakur of Government School, Sarahan, topped the Commerce stream with 98.4 per cent marks. And Ojaswini Upmanyu of Government School Ghanari (Una) topped the Science stream securing 98.6 per cent, as per a report by PTI.

According to a press release, a total of 1,05,369 students appeared in the Class XII board exams, which were held in March this year. Out of the total, 83,418 students were declared passed, and 13,335 students were marked for the compartment category. The pass percentage is 79.40 per cent.

It may also be noted that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) also declared the Class XII Board exam results on the night of May 18 for the Commerce and Science streams. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream is 95.65 per cent, while for the Commerce stream, it is 96.60 per cent.