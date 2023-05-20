BR Sarang, who topped the Kerala Class X board exams this year, but unfortunately died in a road accident before the declaration of results, has donated his organs. It has been reported that his noble gesture has saved the lives of six patients.

Sarang's parents, Bineesh Kumar and Rajanish, agreed to donate the organs of their 16-year-old son. He was a student of the Attingal Government Boys HSS and died while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in an accident, which happened on May 6 at Thiruvananthapuram. Sarang passed away on May 17 morning before the SSLC results were announced, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

The results were declared on May 19 by Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who became emotional while making the announcement at a press conference. The minister broke down in tears when he mentioned that the top grade was scored by Sarang, who recently died in an accident.



"The Class X student Sarang, who died in an accident in Thiruvananthapuram has secured full A plus grade for all subjects without grace marks," Sivankutty said. He added that the family's decision to donate organs will encourage society for social service, as per ANI.