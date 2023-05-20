More than 100 crore people, especially children, in as many as 43 countries, are at risk of Cholera, as per a United Nations (UN) report, as stated in a report by IANS.



Though cases of cholera did see a steady decline over the years, it is resurging and now, its target is the vulnerable communities of the world. Especially children who are under five.



There are many countries that are now facing an outbreak, there are more and more cases being reported, plus, the outcome for patients is worse than what it was ten years ago.



As per data by the World Health Organization (WHO) data, 15 countries had reported cholera cases till May last year. However, by mid-May this year "we already have 24 countries reporting and we anticipate more with the seasonal shift in cholera cases," said Henry Gray, the WHO's Incident Manager for the global cholera response.



"Despite advances in the control of the disease made in the previous decades we risk going backwards," he added.



To respond to these threats, WHO is planning to launch a 12-month Strategic Preparedness, Response and Readiness Plan, requiring $160 million, alongside Unicef's Call to Action for $480 million.



The combined plan will cover 40 countries that are undergoing an acute crisis. It will include coordination, infection surveillance and prevention, vaccination, treatment, and water, sanitation and hygiene.