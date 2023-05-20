The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP POLYCET (Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) results for 2023 on Saturday, May 20 as per reports by The Indian Express.

The candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at polycetap.nic.in

How to check your results :-

1) Visit the official website — polycetap.nic.in

2) Click on the link that reads ‘Polycet rank card 2023’ available on the homepage

3) Fill the required details like hall ticket credentials and roll number

4) Check the details once and click on submit

5) The result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

This year, 1,60,329 candidates registered whereas 1,43,592 appeared for the AP Polycet Exams. The examination was conducted on May 10.

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training.