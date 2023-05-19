Want to pursue a PhD in France? The French Embassy in India is here to convince you about the same with its virtual PhD Tour 2023. Starting on May 22, Monday, this virtual tour will showcase all the opportunities that Indian students can vail when they pursue a PhD in France. The tour will end on May 25, Thursday, as per a press release put out by the embassy.

This tour is for master's students who are now considering pursuing a PhD. The virtual tour will offer students information on PhD programmes available, the kind of funding options they can avail and even information on scholarships will be shared. There are four thematic seminars which will be held.

There are over 70,000 PhD candidates in France and over 29,000 of them are international students. Dr Nicolas Gherardi, Deputy Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture, said, "With a wide range of fields of study, cutting-edge research, and world-class universities, France is an ideal destination for ambitious and talented students to excel in their academic and professional careers."

Here is the session schedule for the virtual PhD tour:

May 22, 6 pm: Why do my PhD in France? Finding and funding my PhD

May 23, 6 pm: Health and biology research at PhD level in France

May 24, 6 pm: Computer sciences at PhD level in France

May 25, 6 pm: Engineering sciences at PhD level in France

Register for the sessions here: ifindia.in/event/phd-tour-2023/