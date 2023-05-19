May 25 is National De-worming Day and over four lakh children up to the age of 19 will be given tablets for de-worming on the occasion in Himachal Pradesh's three districts. This was informed by an official at Hamirpur today, May 19, Friday, as stated in a report by PTI.

Children who are up to five years of age will also be administered Vitamin A supplements, an official said. The medicine will be distributed in schools as anganwadi centres as well and this distribution will be done under the supervision of healthcare workers and nodal officers of the districts.

The three districts where this distribution will happen are Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur, as stated in the PTI copy.

Even those children who are not enrolled in schools, anganwadis or other institutions will also be given the tablet and this will be done with the help of ASHA workers on May 31, the officials said.

This distribution is the initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and is aimed at the administration of reworking tablets so that every child is free of this ailment.

As per the World Health Organization, 64% of Indians aged 14 or below are at the risk of Soil-Transmitted Helminths infections.