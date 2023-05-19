After a girl student was shot by her classmate, who then ran to the boys' hostel to shoot himself, the private university on whose campus the incident occurred, Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida, released a statement, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence said that it was deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives of two of its students.

"The matter is currently under investigation by authorities and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community," it said in a statement.

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time," it added.

The accused was identified as Anuj Singh and was pursuing his third year in BA Sociology while the female student was identified as Sneha Chaurasia from Kanpur. Both were 21 years old and good friends but were having some sort of arguments lately, the police informed, as stated in the PTI report.

"After the meeting, Singh shot the woman student with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys' hostel of the university where he shot himself dead," the police said in a statement.