Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC) received the ESG Rising Star Award from UBI Global, Sweden at the World Incubation Summit 2023 (WIS23) on May 16, 2023.

CIIC is the first private business incubator from India ever to receive this UBI Global Award. M Parvez Alam, CEO and Director represented CIIC to accept this prestigious award. CIIC has been chosen as the Rising Star based on its performance in supporting start-ups that are sustainable, women-led, livelihood, social impact, CleanTech and circular economy and governance mechanisms.

This year’s flagship apex global event was inaugurated by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and was attended by more than 100+ country representatives.

CIIC is a not-for-profit innovation arm of BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST), Deemed-to-be University. BSACIST has a long history of 38 years of nurturing entrepreneurs and industrialists.

The goal of CIIC is to encourage deep tech entrepreneurs in the verticals of Life Sciences, Industry 4.0 and smart and clean mobility. In the last four years, 150+ start-ups have been being incubated with a cumulative valuation of Rs 782 crore. CIIC start-ups have raised over Rs 110 crore from both government and private entities and provided around 930 jobs. CIIC is recognised and was funded with Rs 38.99 crore by six Union Ministries of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu.