The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the Tamil Nadu Class X results 2023 this week. As per the latest update, the results will be announced tomorrow, May 19, 2023. Students, do note that once the result is announced, the link will be generated on the official website.

As per the latest news, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare the TN SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class X and HSE (Higher Secondary Education) plus one examination result on Friday, May 19.

The SSLC class X examinations will be declared at 10 am and subsequently, the HSE (+1) results will be declared at 2 pm.

Students can log into the official website tnresults.nic.in. Applicants can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website.

Follow the steps to view your result on the website mentioned above:

1) Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in

2) Tap on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2023 Results'

3) A login window will show up on the screen

4) Fill in your registration number and date of birth

5) Your result will show up on the screen.

6) Cross check the same and then save and download your result

7) Take a print copy and keep a hardcopy of the same saved for future references

The Tamil Nadu Class X exams 2023 were held from April 6, 2023 to April 20, 2023 and Class XI was held from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023. Students were allowed to appear for the exam for a duration of three hours.

The Tamil Nadu board declared the Tamil Nadu XII results on May 8, 2023.