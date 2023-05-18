St Xavier's University in West Bengal has announced the commencement of a four-year degree course in accordance with the National Education Policy. This milestone development makes them the first among all state universities in the state to introduce this new system. Additionally, the affiliated and renowned St Xavier's College in Kolkata will also adopt the same programme, as stated in a report by IANS.



Moreover, the student opting for the new four-year undergraduate course, after completion of that course, would be able to undertake a one-year post-graduation. However, both St Xavier's University and St Xavier's College will continue with the old system of a three-year undergraduate course followed by a two-year post-graduation course.



Regarding this, both universities have made a formal announcement on this count on their website. Further, the authorities of both St. Xavier's University and St. Xavier's College have claimed to have completed the process of putting in place the infrastructure necessary to introduce this new academic system.



The new system will be available for all the subjects taught in these two institutes. Further, it is learnt that students who will be completing a four-year undergraduate course will have the option to either go for a one-year post-graduation course or straight go to a PhD.



Second option

However, those opting for the second option of going straight to a PhD will have to fulfil some criteria. Students opting for research in the fourth year will have to score 75 per cent in the first six semesters and also complete a research project under any faculty member.



The decision of these two prime educational institutes of the state comes at a time, when no other university in the state, especially the state-run universities are yet to spell out their concrete plan in the matter. Even the West Bengal government has expressed its reservations on this count, as stated in a report by IANS.