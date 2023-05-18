Inside Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida, a graduation student reportedly shot his women friend dead and then, proceeded to kill himself today, May 18, Thursday. This was informed by the police, stated a report by PTI.

The age of both the students was around 21 years and they knew each other, but the reason behind the incident hasn't yet come to light, the police informed.

It was at around 1.30 pm that the incident took place at Shiv Nadar University, Dadri police station in Greater Noida, stated a spokesperson of the police.

What actually happened?

"The accused has been identified as Anuj Singh, a third-year Sociology (BA) student. On Thursday afternoon, they met outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging," police said in a statement.

"After the meeting, Singh shot the woman student with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys' hostel of the university where he shot himself dead," police said.

Saad Miya Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida, informed that the women student was taken to a private hospital and the doctors there declared that she was brought dead.

The DCP also informed that the students were good friends but were having some kind of dispute lately. The relatives of both the students have been informed and the incident spot has been sealed by the police, she said.