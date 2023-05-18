The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi has rejected the admission of 51 students to engineering courses for submitting fake marks cards of second-year Pre-University. According to sources, about 51 students had sought admission in various departments of first-year engineering, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



All these students' admission has been rejected by VTU after it was proved that their second-year PU marks cards were fake, the source added. Giving more details, they said that the certificates issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) were proved to be fake during the verification of the documents.



Further, the source said, when the QR code of the certificates were scanned, it was confirmed that the marks cards issued by NIOS are fake. For this reason, VTU has put a brake on the admission of 51 students. Moreover, before this, all the mark cards were validated by the Technical Education Department. But VTU has invalidated it while giving college-wise approval.



Scam behind the admission?

Following this, VTU officials are starting to smell a bigger scam behind these fake mark sheets nexus and intend to write a letter to the state government and NIOS regarding this for further inquiry.



Further, these 51 students under the management quota wanted admission to an engineering college in Bengaluru. All these students are from Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur districts of Karnataka, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Speaking on this, Prof Vidyashankar S, Vice-Chancellor, VTU said, "At present, we have found 51 fake marks cards during QR code scanning and rejected their admission. These fake marks cards might have been created by agencies. A committee will be formed to discuss this issue and the matter will be brought to the notice of government to prevent such acts in future."