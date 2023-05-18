Dr SK Sagar, a senior professor from the Department of Zoology at Swami Shraddhanand (SSN) College, Delhi University (DU), has resigned from his position as Teacher-in-charge (TIC) in protest against the displacement of Ad-hoc faculties and Non Found Suitable (NFS) candidates in the EWS category.

In his resignation letter dated May 15, 2023, and addressed to the Chairperson of the Governing body of SSN College, Dr Sagar wrote, “It is very difficult to continue as TIC of zoology Department…as the displacement of the ad-hoc faculties was done by the college in the category of SC and ST in the interviews conducted from 11/05/2023 to 14/05/2023.”

Dr Sagar expressed his concerns about the college administration's actions, which he believes contradict the mandate of the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA). Regarding the Ad-hoc professors, he noted, “They have been working for so many years and their contribution was highly appreciated. They deserved to continue rather than to face displacement from the college where they had been providing their services to the college with utmost dedication.”

Suicide of Prof Samarvir

It is worth mentioning that DU is currently facing a crisis regarding ad-hoc professors, which was ignited by the suicide of Samarvir, an ad-hoc professor, on April 26. The students and professors from various DU colleges have referred to the incident as an "institutional murder." Samarvir had been suffering from depression after being displaced from Hindu College a few months prior.

Following the death of the professor, the All India Students Association (AISA) called for a protest at Hindu College demanding accountability from the administration. Students and AISA activists gathered outside Hindu College on Thursday, April 27. They were also joined by DU professors Abha Dev Habib and Nandita Narain.

An ongoing issue

Furthermore, the issue of regularisation of ad-hoc professors at DU is an ongoing issue. It has been a long-withstanding demand by the teachers that the ad-hoc professors, some of whom have been working at the university for decades without permanent status, be absorbed by the university. The university recently started a screening process and interviews for hiring these professors regularly. However, many professors who could not cut the interview were displaced in the last two months, despite years of experience as a lecturer at DU.

Dr Sagar’s resignation marks the first step taken by a TIC in response to this issue. He also brought attention to the issue of NFS candidates in the EWS category, despite commitments and assurances made by the DU administration on various platforms. He concludes, “In that atmosphere, it is very difficult for me to continue as TIC because my words and protest are unheard by the college administration. So I decided to resign as TIC of the zoology department considering it as highly unethical to remain on position.” However, he will continue to fulfil his other academic and administrative duties at the college.