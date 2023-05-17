Journalism students, here is a good opportunity for you. The Press Council of India is inviting applications for its Summer Internship Programme (SIP) 2023. The dates of the internship, as informed by the council via a press release dated May 16, 2023, are from July 3, 2023 to August 1, 2023. They are inviting applications from journalism students across the country.

"As per the mandate of the Press Council Act 1978 u/s 13 (2), (b) & (c), the Press Council of India is conducting the 'Summer Internship Programme (SIP), 2023...," the press release stated.

"Interested candidates can submit their applications addressed to "The Secretary, Press Council of India, Room No: 306, Soochna Bhavan, 8 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003". The last date of applying for the internship is June 5, 2023, by 6 pm.

Hands-on experience, in any profession for that matter, is a good idea and for journalism specifically, it introduces one to a newsroom environment which can be challenging yet thrilling. Since time is of the essence and so is the truth, balancing both is quite a life lesson.

For more details on the internship, visit the official website of the council, www.presscouncil.nic.in.