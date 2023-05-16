In what comes as some relief to the students of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), the institute has agreed to re-conduct the semester exams. "After considerable deliberations, we have resolved to give a one-time opportunity to the students who could not perform well earlier to appear at special examination," said the institute in a statement shared with EdexLive.



They also mentioned that they will be conducting special remedial classes for the same, especially when it comes to courses in which students haven't done well. "This exceptional opportunity will be available for students across all UG programs on the basis of applications by students," they added.



The institute also stated that more details regarding the re-exam will be shared shortly and have asked students to stay in touch with the exam offices after May 20.



Several protests were staged by the students and their parents against the changed evaluation system which resulted in several Commerce students failing the exam.



What was the actual concern?

The undergraduate (UG) batches of NMIMS School of Commerce recently appeared for their semester examinations and were dissatisfied with the results. As per a press note shared by them, "The University changed the evaluation pattern this year resulting in an inter-campus evaluation system where all the papers belonging to all the NMIMS campuses were jumbled and sent across to other campuses for an online computer-based evaluation."



With regard to this, protests were staged at the Mumbai campus on May 2. Parents of the students wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, on the same day, parents and students met with the vice-chancellor of the institution. Towards the end of the meeting, parents and students were given two-three days' time to prove the lapses in the evaluation system.

Giving more details on what happened later, a student told EdexLive, "We submitted the proofs on May 6 or 7. Following this, the administration sent an email stating a special re-examination will be conducted."