Another private school in Delhi’s south region received a bomb threat via email, following which, police were informed and the school was evacuated immediately, officials said on Tuesday, May 16.

Reports say that Amrita School in Delhi’s Pushp Vihar received an email at around 6.30 am today, Tuesday morning, May 16. Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to the school after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police official told PTI.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious has been found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

Similar incidents

This is the third such bomb threat received by schools in Delhi this month. Earlier, Delhi Public School (DPS) on Mathura Road in South-east Delhi received two such bomb threats, both of which turned out to be a hoax.

On the first occasion, the email was received on May 1 and the police said that it was a hoax email sent by one of their own students, who admitted to planning the prank "just for fun".

Another email was received by the school less than two weeks later on Thursday evening, May 12. However, the police declared that to be a hoax too.