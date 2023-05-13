"The university is taking away our freedom of speech," said members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of the University of Hyderabad. Wondering what the central university did? The University of Hyderabad has appealed to student groups/organisations to protest only at a few designated places on the campus. The circular was put out on May 9 after the SFI unit protested at the administration building regarding the 75% attendance criteria.



Listing out the reason for issuing this circular, the university in its appeal said, "It is observed from the recent past that it has become a regular habit of holding demonstration/dharna in front of the administration building by all the students' organizations which in turn leading to disturbance in discharging the routine duties of the authorities/staff working in various sections/units that are functioning in the administration building."



Moreover, the university highlighted that the students are damaging the varsity's property and it has become 'unmanageable' for it to allocate funds for repairs. In this regard, it said, "It is also observed that the students who are participating in such demonstrations/dharnas/ protests are damaging the University property leading to expenditure of huge amount on repairs/replacements of such equipment."



"As you are all aware, there is a drastic cut on maintenance grants from the funding body and it has become unmanageable by the University authorities to allocate funds for such repairs/replacements," it added.



Appeal to students

Further, the university said, "In view of the above, it is once again reiterated that all the students' organizations are advised/required to follow the guidelines/measures that are mentioned in the above-cited Circular before going ahead with any demonstration/dharna/protest in front of the administration building."



If the norms are not followed, the varsity warned saying, "Violating of such guidelines/measures by any student organization will be viewed seriously and the students who are participating in such activities will attract necessary disciplinary action as deemed fit, apart from awarding penalty."



Additionally, the notice has also reiterated a few measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the administrative and academic activities in the university in a tranquil atmosphere. They are:



- No demonstration or gathering should take place within 200 metres of the administrative buildings or any academic unit, including lecture hall complexes and any common areas frequented by the residents of the campus like hostels, shopping complexes and food courts.



- No protest should result in the blockade of any road, passages and access lanes to the administrative or academic or residential premises, including hostels, nor should any student, faculty, officers, authorities be obstructed from proceeding/exiting their offices, hostels, or any space they wish to enter or leave.



- Demonstrations and protests should be confined to the designated places like Gurubaksh Singh Maidan and the Open-Air Auditorium.



What are the student groups saying?

Condemning the new notice, the SFI-HCU unit issued a note saying, "The constant ignoring of grievances and concerns and the refusal to hold discussions with the primary stakeholders, i.e., students. and the refusal to act timely have been the characteristics of the administration since Prof. B. J Rao assumed the Vice Chancellor's office. Whenever such apathy and lethargy lead to protests, the admin has resorted to the tactics of intimidation and threatening to send notices and slapping disciplinary actions on students," it added.



Responding to the damage to the university's property, the student group said, "The admin has shamefully declared posters and graffiti on public walls as defacement. It is the same administrative office that depends on public walls to disseminate information that now commands students to refrain from it!!!"



Further, resolving not to change its way of fighting for their rights, the unit said, "Students' Federation of India - HCU Unit denounces the autocratic circular regarding demonstrations and dharnas circulated by the registrar's office in the strongest words and reiterates that we shall not be stepping an inch back from exercising our democratic rights."



"We appeal to the student community to unite and resist this attack on our democratic rights. Rights are not given; they are earned through relentless struggles and sacrifice. We shall keep reclaiming our rights," it added.