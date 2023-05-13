Medical students from the 2019-2020 batch across the country can now heave a sigh of relief as they have been granted an extra chance to clear their first professional examination for the academic year 2019-2020.

The National Medical Commission (NMC), India's apex regulatory body for medical education and practice, put out a circular yesterday, May 12, 2023, providing an additional or “mercy” attempt for MBBS students of the first professional examination for the academic year 2019-2020.

The additional attempt comes in compliance with the directive issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on the matter on May 2, 2023. “In compliance to the direction dated 2.05.2023 issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in the above matter, National Medical Commission hereby allows one additional attempt (5th attempt) to such MBBS students,” states Dr Pulkesh Kumar, NMC Secretary, in the NMC circular.

Thereby, students enrolled in medical colleges in 2019-2020 will be given an additional or fifth attempt to clear their professional MBBS examination. This relief is only for this specific batch and those who failed to clear their first-year exam in four attempts.

“This shall be a one-time measure and may not be treated as a precedence for future,” states the circular.