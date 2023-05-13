Bengaluru emerged as the second highest scoring city in India and Karnataka was the third highest scoring state in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination, results which were announced on Friday, May 12.

CBSE released the results of the Class X and XII Board examinations on Friday, where Bengaluru came out on top in both the examinations. Coming behind Trivandrum, Bengaluru recorded a pass percentage of 99.18 per cent in Class X Board examinations and 98.64 per cent in Class XII Board examinations. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded a pass percentage of 98.64 per cent, coming behind Kerala and Mizoram, which scored a pass percentage of 99.91 per cent and 99.49 per cent respectively.

This year, the board refused to release a merit list, citing unwillingness to cause unhealthy competition among students.

However, comparing the overall pass percentage based on the 2021-22 academic year, the pass percentage of students of Class X and XII decreased by 1.28 per cent and 5.38 per cent respectively. But compared to 2019-20 pre-COVID era, the pass percentages has increased by 2.02 per cent and 3.93 per cent, respectively.

Despite the Board not announcing the toppers list, several students from across the state scored high marks, including from Bengaluru, Belagavi and Shivamogga. Many also took to social media to express themselves.

Students express happiness

“I was very tense about my board exams and continually worried over my result. However, my teachers and my family have been my pillar of support and they have thoroughly encouraged me throughout the journey. They were always there to clear my doubts and helped me manage my time properly. I was absolutely delighted to know my result today,” said Sravya Kuchibotla, who was the school topper for CMR National Public School, with 98 per cent in Class X Board examinations.

Aryan Dalmia, who topped the Class XII Board examinations at Ekya School BTM, said that he owed his success to his teachers. “I am immensely grateful to my school teachers for their invaluable guidance and support throughout my journey. Topping the CBSE Class XII Board exams with a remarkable aggregate of 95% would not have been possible without their dedication and belief in my abilities. I am forever indebted to them for their tireless efforts and unwavering belief in my potential,” he said.