Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday, May 12, asserted that the G20 summit in India would provide "extraordinary" opportunities to the youth. He said this while inaugurating the Montessori Model United Nations Conference (MMUN) at Kalehli, Himachal Pradesh.

About 300 students from 14 schools of North India, and several foreign teachers are participating in the ongoing three-day conference. The students are also presenting various cultural programmes at the event, as per a report by ANI.

On Friday, Thakur interacted with several students. In his address, the Minister praised the Montessori school management for organizing such programs. "In the Montessori Model United Nations Conference, students will discuss various topics and find solutions. India has got the opportunity to host G20," he said.

"Under this, 12,300 participants are meeting in 41 cities for more than 100 meetings in 28 states and Union Territories across the country. After the G20, the youth of the country will get extraordinary opportunities from the Y20 Summit. The various programs of the Y20 Summit will be organized in nine states," he added.

"The programmes of the Y20 Summit are being organised in 30 big cities and 10,000 participants will participate in it. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has prepared a platform for the youth of the country to move forward," Thakur added, as per ANI.