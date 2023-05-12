Compared to the striking number of student suicides reported in Telangana, counsellors in educational institutions are almost invisible. After the results of the Intermediate Public Examination and Secondary School Certificate Examination were declared on Tuesday (May 9) and Wednesday (May 10), at least 10 students died by suicide.

Despite raising issues several times, the rate of student suicides in the state has been increasing since the beginning of this year. Anxiety, the pressure of studies and no place to vent out seem to be the most common reasons for these suicides.

Changes post COVID-19

"Considering that post-COVID-19 pandemic stress levels among students have increased drastically, every educational institution should have counsellors whom students can reach. Will the counsellors be able to solve their situation or not is a different matter, but at least there needs to be someone who could listen to them," said Dr C Veerender, a consultant psychologist in the You and Me Counseling Centre, who also runs a campaign against student suicides.

In an attempt to understand what is causing stress in students, The New Indian Express spoke to a cross-section of intermediate and degree students across Telangana.

Thinking about suicide

Suicidal thoughts were at a peak in the mind of a 19-year-old mind when he had to give up admission secured in a prestigious university due to the high amount of fees. "I had no one to talk to when I was going through it and I still feel the same. Faculty appointed on contract basis here do not provide us proper guidance and emotional support," said the student who now pursues law at Osmania University.

The feeling of inferiority that he developed while studying with other high class students at the university was visible as he was continuously mumbling while speaking. The tension still prevails in his life as he is under the obligation of studying well and economically supporting his parents who work as agricultural labourers. Managing monthly expenses with Rs 600-800 that his parents send seems like a challenging task for him. However, he has no place to ask for help or share his feelings.

Like the 19-year-old law student, The New Indian Express found that the students, both boys and girls, irrespective of their social and financial background, complained that the most stressful thing in their life is not being able to fulfil their parent's expectations.

Their own choice?

"I never wanted to do engineering. Before I get a chance to explore what I really like, my parents decided it for me," said a third-year BTech student from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Currently, he is stressed about getting a good software job to support his farmer parents living in the Bhadradri district.

"There is no bonding with teachers and students here. We prefer YouTube courses to complete our syllabus. How can we expect any guidance from the teachers?" asked Pranay Gangadhara, a third-year student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara. He and his friend Vinay Sriram are worried about getting a job after education.

It was also noticed that the fear of failure in an exam is making students more anxious about the studying process. They are unable to concentrate on daily life and some are feeling gloomy for days and weeks. Without any support from family, the students seek relief in the company of their friends and cousins of their own age.

Few spend time alone to get out of a stressful situation, others go out with their friends to relax and some take the help of social media to pass the gloomy feeling. Nevertheless, a large number try to avoid seeing a counsellor. Either they are not in contact with any or they fear being labelled after going to a counsellor. Students are unaware about the free mental health helplines as well.

Saddening, says Telangana education minister

Speaking at the release of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on May 10, Wednesday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that it is saddening to note that students died by suicide after the results of intermediate exams.

"I appeal to all the students who could not pass to prepare well for the advance supplementary examination which is scheduled in a month for the benefit of such students," the minister said. To curb the student suicides, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released guidelines for private junior colleges a few days ago asking their administration to appoint senior faculty as counsellor.

In a press statement issued by Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Navin Mittal on the results of the Intermediate exam, it was mentioned that counsellors are appointed in 2,500 colleges. However, there was no mention of how students can access them.

When The New Indian Express tried to reach Navin Mittal, calls and messages went unanswered. The TSBIE has asked the students to approach the Tele-MANAS helpline of the central government on 14416 which is available round the clock.



If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666