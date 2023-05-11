From a private school in Rupnagar, Punjab, 24 students were admitted to a hospital. This was after they started complaining of experiencing difficulty in breathing which followed a suspected gas leak from an industrial unit today, May 11, Thursday, as stated in a report by PTI.

Officials also informed that one of the students was also referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which the student visited, as stated in a report by PTI.

It was in the Nangal area that the incident took place today, May 11, morning when a few students started complaining that they were having difficulty in breathing. Preeti Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Rupnagar informed that as many as 24 students were referred to the hospital and have also been discharged.

"Four-to-five students were under observation," she said.

Even those students who were sent to PGIMER were in stable condition.

A committee has been formed with officers and experts from the Punjab Pollution Control Board who will be conducting a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

The officials informed that the suspected gas leak is from an industrial unit in the area itself. The DCP also said that they are trying to ascertain the source but the situation remains under control as of now.