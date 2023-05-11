A college student from Agartala, Tripura was kidnapped and gang-raped, against which, various organisations and student groups have been protesting. The student is now undergoing treatment at Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, which is government-run. Her condition is said to be "very critical", as stated in a report by IANS.

Late on May 10, Wednesday night, the crime's prime accused and also the driver of the vehicle, Gautam Sharma, was arrested and the search for others who are accused is still on.

It was on May 8, Monday afternoon, that the 20-year-old college student was kidnapped when she was coming back from her college located in the outskirts of the city.

It was only late Monday night that the victim was recovered from a location near the bypass road in Agartala, which seemed like an abandoned area. She was taken to the hospital where her condition now is said to be critical. This information was shared by the police, as stated in a report by IANS.

Protests and more

The mother of the victim revealed that the prime accused Gautam offered her a lift while she was returning home. In the vehicle were three other people and the girl's mother alleged that all four, including the driver Gautam, gang-raped the college girl inside the moving vehicle and left her along the bypass road.

Women's wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tripura Ganatantrik Nari Samity; Students' Federation of India (SFI); Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and other groups conducted a massive protest demanding that the culprits should be punished. They also gheraoed the police headquarters.

"In the latest incident, a college girl was kidnapped from the capital city in broad daylight and then gang-raped by four men inside a car. Police are yet to arrest the culprits even after three days of the heinous crime," said Rama Das, a CPI(M) central committee member. She also said that girls and women are not even safe in a capital city.