Thousands of first-time voters lined up at polling stations across Bengaluru and chorused that they were happy to have got the right to vote, and have used it effectively to choose the best leader who will steer the state and nation towards development.

Kurshi Mehta, a student of Jain College said, “It feels so good that I got the right to vote and I exercised my franchise. I hope the best leaders are elected and our nation becomes a developed country."

Many young voters took selfies at ‘selfie points’ and were impressed with pink booths. Mohit, a resident of Medahalli and a first-time voter, informed his friends that they can cast their votes by showing any identity proof, if they have their names on the electoral list.

Yeshwanth of New Horizon College said he got his voter ID card last year and had voted for the very first time. “I am excited that I've got the right to vote. I will use this weapon to choose my MLA, who will work for the development of the state.”

The overall picture

The elections held for the 224 assembly in Karnataka was by and large peaceful barring a few untoward incidents including smashing of EVMs in Vijayapura district and clashes between workers of political parties.

The state recorded an all-time high voter turnout of 72.40% while Bengaluru remained sluggish at 54.14%. At 10.30 pm, the officials were still getting the details from across the state and voting percentage may increase. The results will be out on Saturday, May 13.