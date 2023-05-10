A school van caught fire in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh today, May 10. Two students were reported to have sustained burn injuries, while six others suffered minor injuries. The incident took place in the Sangrampur police circle of the district.



Circle Officer Lallan Singh informed that all eight students were out of danger and recuperating at the district hospital. "Prima facie, it appears that the radiator of the van burst, causing fire. The van was in a poor condition and lacked all basic fire safety norms. We are conducting a probe and action will be taken against the van driver and others responsible," he said, as per a report by IANS.

The injured children belong to a private school. The parents of these children alleged that the negligence of the school authorities had caused the accident. "We had raised the issue of the van breaking down last month to the school authorities after the children were asked to push it," said Ajay Kumar Tiwari, whose son has sustained injuries.

It may be recalled that about three weeks ago, 13 students were injured after a school bus overturned in the state's Fefna area while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider. The bus was carrying 35 students and was on its way to drop them home, as per a report by PTI.