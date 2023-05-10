The Jammu and Kashmir Medical Student's Association (JKMSA) has launched a helpline catering to medical students throughout India as well as abroad. In a press release, announcing the helpline, the organisation mentioned that it "understands the challenges and difficulties that medical students face during their academic journey".

"The helpline is designed to provide assistance and support to medical students who are facing any issues related to their academic or personal life. Our team of experts is available 24/7 to answer any queries or concerns that medical students may have," the release says.

The organisation believes the initiative will go a long way in providing support to medical students, whether in India or abroad. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every medical student receives the help and guidance they need to succeed in their academic and professional life," JKMSA stated.

Medical students who wish to contact the helpline can call this number: +91 84919 20515. "We encourage all medical students to take advantage of this opportunity and reach out to us whenever they need assistance or support," the release mentions.

It may be recalled that mental stress among medical students in India is a matter of concern. A couple of medicos were reported to have died by suicide in the last few months this year.