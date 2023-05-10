In a bold act of defiance against the oppressive Taliban regime, female students in Afghanistan have taken matters into their own hands. With schools and universities closed off to them, these brave women have turned to entrepreneurship to provide for their families and secure their futures.

As the Taliban seeks to silence their voices and deny them education, these students have risen up to prove that their potential cannot be suppressed. One such woman, a student of law and political science at a prestigious university in Kabul, has even opened her own shop selling clothes and cosmetics, as mentioned in a report by ANI.



"We work here, but our employees cannot replace our studies. To ensure our future and the future of our nation, as well as its development, we must study to become professionals," she said. Afghan girls have repeatedly called on the Taliban to immediately open schools and universities for them, however, there is no development on the situation.

In a separate statement, Atefa, a resident of Kabul said, "We are happy to see that our sisters are working under the rule of the Islamic Emirate. We can easily buy what we need from them." Madina, another resident of Kabul, said, "Universities and schools are closed to girls. We see that girls are selling things here, and we buy our necessary things from them easily."

The Taliban has ruthlessly stripped away a broad spectrum of women's rights, dealing a devastating blow to their progress. High school and university attendance are now off-limits to women, with their freedom of movement and employment options also severely curtailed. In December 2022, a decree was passed forbidding female nationals from participating in most non-governmental organizations. Since the Taliban reclaimed power in August 2021, women have been barred from working in educational roles with both domestic and international organisations, as well as in gyms and public spaces.



With decades of conflict taking its toll on Afghanistan, the country faces numerous obstacles, including a food shortage. Development funding has been cut and sanctions imposed by foreign governments, largely due to the Taliban's repressive measures against women. Despite widespread condemnation, the UN still enforces restrictions on the number of women who can work there, with girls forbidden from pursuing higher education beyond the sixth grade, the Khaama Press reported, as per ANI.