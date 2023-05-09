The Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board of Telangana released the selection list for 1,442 Assistant Professor posts in 34 specialities for appointment under the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Monday, May 8. State Health Minister T Harish Rao commended the Board for completing the process within a record time of just five months.

The minister further announced that the professors would be placed in the newly constructed medical colleges in the state. Counselling sessions will be conducted within the next two weeks based on merit and the selected candidates will receive appointment letters, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister expressed satisfaction that the entire process was carried out transparently, taking into account objections raised by candidates and ensuring deserving candidates were given opportunities. He additionally announced, “The recruitment process for 5,204 staff nurse positions has commenced.”

Rao also highlighted the government's decision to establish a medical college in every district, which has expanded medical education opportunities in the state. He expressed hope that with the appointment of new nurses and assistant professors, the quality of medical services provided by the newly formed medical colleges and their respective departments would be further enhanced, as per TNIE.