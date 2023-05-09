The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET also known as EAMCET) 2023 hall tickets have been released today, May 9 by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website: cets.apsche.ap.in.

Here are the steps to download:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket download on the home page

3. Enter the required login credentials and submit

4. The hall ticket will appear on the screen

5. Save, download and take a printout

As per instructions by APSCHE, candidates who wish to apply for the exam but have not done so yet, can still apply by paying the late fee. They need to pay Rs 5,000 for the same and the last date to apply is May 12. They can also apply with a late fee of Rs 10,000 till May 14.

According to the official schedule, AP EAPCET 2023 will be held from May 15 to 19 for Engineering, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be conducted on May 22 and May 23, respectively. The exam is being conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) at Anantapur.

After the exams, the university will release the preliminary answer key on May 24 at 9 am. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections from then onwards till May 26, 9 am.