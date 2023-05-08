Candidates can check the results online tomorrow | Pic: Express (Used for representational purpose only)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release the results of the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations tomorrow, May 9.

According to the most recent update on Manabadi, the board is expected to release the results tomorrow. This has been confirmed by the Controller of Examinations of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, B Jayaprada Bai. However, the exact time of the release is yet to be confirmed.

The Minister of Education of Telangana, Sabita Indra Reddy will release the results through a press conference. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The students can do so by entering their hall ticket number and other relevant details, and clicking on 'Submit' on the website.

About 9 lakh candidates appeared in the Telangana Inter examination this year. The final exams for first-year students were held from March 13 to April 3. On the other hand, the final exams for second-year students were held from March 16 to April 4.

The students can also check their results on the following websites:

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in (this is not an official website of TSBIE)

Alternatively, the results will also be available on the mobile app, 'T App Folio'.