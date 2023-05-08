The process of transferring land to the Education Department for the construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools at Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur is going on at a fast pace, officials said on Monday, May 8. The schools are proposed in five assembly constituencies of the district.

The proposed schools are to be opened at Kohdra in Badsar, Amlaihad in Nadaun, Chamiyana in Sujanpur, Karha in Bhoranj and Kaller Dtila in Hamirpur assembly constituencies respectively. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the land transfer process was being completed on a priority basis, as per a report by PTI.

"The land has been transferred to the Education Department in most of the cases while the work on the remaining ones will be completed at the earliest. The administration is hopeful that the classes in the new schools would start from the next academic session," the DC said.



The Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Scheme is one of the flagship schemes of the state government, Bairwa stated. "Under this scheme, one day-boarding school with modern facilities is to be constructed in every assembly constituency. There are 68 assembly constituencies in the state," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhu had said that blocks of pre-nursery to fifth class would be constructed in the first phase, targetted to be completed within 18 months. "Modern facilities will be provided for the children for better personality development, which will instil self-confidence in them and will equip them in a better way for meeting future challenges," he had added, as per PTI.