Ahead of PM Modi's mega roadshow in Bengaluru today, May 6, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "locking up" the entire city and creating "chaos and uncertainty" for students. Ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls on May 10, the Prime Minister is set to hold a nearly 36.6-km roadshow in Bengaluru today covering 17 assembly constituencies of the city, as stated in a report by ANI.

Taking this to Twitter, Jairam alleged that PM Modi will "stay silent" on the real issues in the poll-bound state including price rise and unemployment. "The Master Of Distortion & Incitement ('Abuse' No. 92??) is arriving in Bengaluru today. We already know what he'll say to inflame prejudice & bigotry. He will of course stay absolutely silent on the real issues of Karnataka - 40% Commission Sarkara, Intolerable Price Rise, Rising Unemployment, A forever under-construction & dug-up Bengaluru," the Congress leader tweeted.

"This time the despair is so high that his #40km40percent roadshow over 2 days is locking up an entire city, creating chaos & uncertainty for students writing crucial exams, and felling a number of trees... Have you ever seen a PM this desperate?" he added in the tweet.

Giving more details, BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje told PTI that the programme will now be divided into two parts and will be held over two days, "The PM will take out roadshows from 10 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday, according to the new schedule," it was informed.