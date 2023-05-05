The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 registration process will close soon, if any candidates are interested and haven't registered yet, now is the time. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will close the registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 on May 7, 2023. Those who are interested can register by visiting the official site at jeeadv.ac.in.

Here are the steps to register for JEE Advanced 2023:

1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Select the registration link

3. Enter the required details

4. After registering, login to the account

5. Fill out the application form

6. Pay the application fee

7. Submit your application form

8. Download it for future reference

Moreover, the last date for payment of application fees is May 8, 2023. The admit card will be available on the official website from May 29 till June 4, 2023.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam will be conducted on June 4, 2023, in two shifts: the first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The application fee for Indian nationals, female, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Person with disability (PwD) candidates is Rs 1,450/- and for other candidates is Rs 2,900/-, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.