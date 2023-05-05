Attention students in class X in Andhra Pradesh, the time is ticking and the results day is just a few hours away. Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 on Saturday, May 6 at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Here are steps to check SSC Class X results:

1. Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the AP 10th Result link

3. Enter the login details

4. Click on submit

5. Results will appear on the screen

6. Download for future reference

Board exams for the AP SSC (Class X) began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. The exams were conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 am and ended at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

The Director of State Examination D Devananda Reddy said more than 6.5 lakh students wrote the Class X examinations conducted in 3,349 centres. The spot valuation was conducted from April 19 to April 26, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.