On May 3, the Bombay High Court refused to order relaxation for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 75% eligibility criteria for admission into top engineering institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

As per Livelaw.in, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne dismissed a PIL seeking relaxation of the eligibility criteria. "We cannot consider at this stage...It is for the government to decide," the court said.



During a hearing on the matter on Tuesday, May 2, the court said that allowing relaxation would affect other students who have scored above 75% marks in their Board exams. Moreover, it added that since the examination is pan-India and not just limited to Maharashtra, the court has its own limitations.

As the court announced its decision, candidates have taken to Twitter to express their views and concerns.

Here are a few reactions from the candidates:

@AnandRa56911619: Same here i got 98.7 percentile in #JEEMain2023 and have 73.8 percent marks in board 2022. Very bad felling. Not well ❤️‍

@RevankarPranjal: #JEEMain2023 #75PercentCriteria

As per court, removing 75% criteria will have cascading effects and will be injustice to students who have worked hard to fulfill the 75% criteria. Valid and acknowledgeable point.

@aaaaaryyyyyan: I got 97.3 percentile in jee mains and 74.4 ℅ in boards 2022 now for me suicide is the only option..

@prasanax: This is completely injustice, just think about a guy who cleared his 10th in 2020 and in 2022 he gave his 12th till that no such things were told, and he worked very hard constantly,for around 3yrs and scored a good rank and now he comes to know that he is not eligible #shameful

@RahulG25032004: NTA informed late about the 75% criteria (Dec 2022) & date to Improve their Board marks was over on 30 Sep2022. Dropper students were in the HOPE that they would be eligible, but this LATE update has now left students with no chance of any admission in 2023

#Remove75Criteria2023

