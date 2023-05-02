Whew, it's hot! Summer is a season that makes me nostalgic and reminisce about my school days when things were so much fun! Anyway, I felt that it'll be great to talk about how to make the best of your summer vacation.

Before I continue, I'd like to make it very clear that I neither want to be a buzzkill nor make JACK have all WORK and no PLAY! This is more of an experience-sharing exercise that might give you more clarity or prepare you better for the future. Nothing too serious, but not something that you shouldn't ignore either.

The two types of us

The first important thing you need to realise is which of the two types of people you are — the one who wants to be Number ONE in everything that you do or the one who's not bothered about who is Number ONE or TWO or whatever! There's no right or wrong here and it's perfectly OK to be in either of these categories, trust me! I'm not saying this to pacify anyone. We're all built differently and it's OK to have different priorities. But what's not OK is to do something that you might feel guilty about in the future. Irrespective of what you vibe with, here's MY WAY of how I would've spent my summer vacation, and hope it makes sense to y'all.

The ABC

A. Awesome adventure... But safe!

I'm sure you've learnt to understand my thought process and how I usually don't talk about the mundane stuff but rather focus on a unique and introspective train of thought. So, my first suggestion is to pursue an adventure that gets you excited! It might be anything that suits you and works for you, whilst being completely safe. IT HAS TO BE 100 per cent SAFE!

Here's where it gets a little tricky; I can't really suggest something to you as we're all unique (like I've already mentioned) but can definitely give you a hint on what to look out for and let you choose what matches these criteria. Explore how to break out of your comfort zone, see what makes you excited, and also helps you learn something. If nothing, something that just gets you pumpin', jumpin' and always smiling. Zumba worked for me. Just saying.

B. Break the boring pattern

When I talk about breaking the pattern of doing boring things, I mainly refer to those things that you do or can do during school days. Let's take the example of playing games on a console, computer, or on phone. This is something that necessarily doesn't need holidays. Yes, you can do it for more time during vacations but where's the fun in doing something for a longer time that you could do any time?

I strongly suggest that you chaps focus on something that you couldn't do because of the lack of time during school days — something that needed your undivided attention and couldn't be rushed; something that you wanted to do at your own pace and not worry about how it would mess up your schedule the next day; or something that's just so much fun that it makes you forget time. Masterchef-style cooking... Anyone?

C. Course, Certification, or even comedy!

If it feels like work, don't do it. But if it brings a sparkle to your eye then use this time to learn something formally, that gives you a certificate, gives you credibility, or adds value to your future. It might be something that you're curious about, really interested in, or something that you just want to do for kicks.

The other C I'd like to talk about is about CONNECTING with those whom you really love. Fun fact: There's a scientific theory known as Dunbar's number which says that we can have 5 people who are the closest to us and can only maintain a maximum of 150 friends at a time. Whether you want to focus on that special 5 or connect with the other 145 and make them feel special is left to you. Spread smiles!

The D and E

I feel convicted to write about this as it's linked to the other C mentioned above. We're unfortunately in a world that is more followers and friends (online) rather than face-to-face meets. Even if we meet people, it's mostly materialistic or conditional. Gone are the days when we had that one person who was our rock and whom we could depend on. If you have one, it's amazing! But in most cases, we tend to have different ones in different phases of life, and that too if we're lucky.

Hence as I sign off, I beg you to identify those who you feel are depressed and make their summer vacation memorable by taking the time to encourage them and energise them. It might be that kid who's the butt of all jokes, the one who's always ignored maybe because of looks, characteristic traits, or anything else. Be their rock and their wingman. You'll not only make their summer vacation better but change their lives for the better.

How do I know this? I was that kid and know firsthand how hellish it's on the other side.

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach