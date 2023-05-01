Student organisations in Telangana expressed displeasure with the guidelines issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for private colleges aimed at reducing pressure on students, reports The New Indian Express.

The Student's Federation of India (SFI) released a statement on Sunday, April 30, saying that the guidelines lacked clarity on the actions to be taken against colleges for failing to follow the guidelines.

SFI, in the statement, said that there was no discussion on what would force students to undergo mental stress while studying in corporate colleges. "There has been no mention of pressure put by the private colleges on the students for obtaining a good rank in various national examinations," it said.

There is no mention of measures against residential corporate colleges running in apartments in the name of ranks, complains SFI. It further says that although the guidelines mention three methods to refund the fees, they fail to explain what action will be taken against the colleges that do not refund it. SFI feels that the government guidelines are indirectly supporting them. “Parents who do not send students are being fined. Corporate colleges are trying to mislead parents by lying about ranks,” it said.

"Various colleges like Sri Chaitanya, Narayana, Akash, Pridge, Resonance, Alforce, and other institutes are conducting first-year classes during the summer holidays. No action has been taken against them by the officials of TSBIE (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education)," said the statement issued by RL Murthy, SFI state president.

SFI demands that action be taken against the colleges. It has decided to raise concerns directly with these institutions otherwise.