As many as hundreds of students from the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) protested against their management on Thursday, March 29 amid reports that the state-run institution is unable to pay its staff due to a fund crunch. In this regard, students joined the protest along with teacher unions and alumni to raise their voice against the government’s lack of funds allocated to the institute for basic developmental needs and staff salaries, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The university, UVCE, was given autonomous status by the government recently allowing the varsity to be developed on similar lines of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and take its own financial decisions. However, while there is a provision to pay the staff under the budget, UVCE itself has asked Bangalore University to continue to pay the salaries of their staffers for the upcoming year, as the money allocated to UVCE is not adequate.

Following this, Bangalore University stated they are unable to provide salaries for UVCE staff as no fund has been allocated to the university towards salaries. Further, the university authorities have stated they will not be able to pay UVCE staff from March 31 and the staffers would be left unpaid for the month.



Joining the protesting staff, UVCE students blamed the state government for allegedly putting the college in crisis, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.