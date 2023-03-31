National Medical Commission has issued a notice today, March 31 stating there will be no further rounds for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET SS-Super Speciality Courses). Additionally, it also said the candidates getting refund shortly.

The notice read, "As informed by NMC and MoHFW, all the rounds of Super Specialty (D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS) counselling for the Academic Session 2022-23 is over and there will be no further round of NEET-SS counseling for D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS Seats. Hence, it is to inform all candidates who have participated in Super Specialty (D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS) for this Academic Session 2022-23 that the refund process of all eligible candidates will start shortly."

Taking this notice to Twitter, FORDA (Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association) said, "MCC notice stating no more rounds for NEET SS 2022-23 session. A very sad decision as many DM/McH seats have gone vacant. Tremendous loss for the country’s healthcare.

No care for the #rights of doctors. Apathy everywhere. These seats were national assets acc to Hon’ble SC of India.#MedTwitter #MedEd"

To note, Medical Counselling Committe (MCC) conducted a special mop-up round. Despite this over 500 seats remained vacant. Pointing this out and seeking another round, FORDA took to Twitter on March 6 saying, "We can’t let these precious seats go waste! Even after a mop-up round for #NEETSS2022, around 900 seats are lying vacant. As the Hon’ble court remarked-‘these seats are national assests’. Requesting @DghsIndia @NMC_IND to conduct MOP UP-round 2. @Director_NCDC @MoHFW_INDIA"

Meanwhile, the association wrote to the Director General of Health Sciences regarding the same on March 6.