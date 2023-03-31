Several student organisations have been protesting against the harassment of women at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) during the 'Shruti' festival at the college on March 28. Namely, the All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) have extended their support for the same.

Today, during their protests, the student groups claim that Delhi Police brutally detained and manhandled activists for protesting. In a press note shared, SFI DU Convenor said, "SFI DU called for a peaceful protest outside the gate of IPCW in solidarity with the protest happening inside the campus. However, heavy police deployment at IPCW compelled us to move the protest to Arts Faculty at Delhi University. Even at Arts Faculty, heavy police deployment to curb students' voices was witnessed. Several SFI activists and other students demanding justice for the women students who were subjected to harassment have been detained by the authorities during a peaceful protest at Arts Faculty, Delhi University."

Similarly, AISA organised Azadi March at DU Arts Faculty and over 200 students marched from Miranda House to Arts Faculty demanding justice to the students of IP College for Women. Sharing more details, the AISA unit claimed that "As soon as the march reached Arts Faculty, the Delhi Police, under the orders from ACP Civil Lines, Satender Yadav unleashed a gruesome attack on the students. The Police beat up students and filled them up in two separate buses."

Further, demanding immediate termination of Satender Yadav, AISA said, "ACP Satender Yadav himself can be seen groping and manhandling AISA DU Secretary Anjali. Satender Yadav, since his appointment, has been in charge of crushing all dissent from the campus."

Following this, hundreds of students gathered and gheraoed the Principal's office and demanded justice. Subsequently, "the IPCW administration has sent disciplinary notice to AISA North Zonal Convenor and IPCW student Shambhavi Chaudhary. We demand immediate revocation of the notice," they said.