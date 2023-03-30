On Wednesday, March 29, tension prevailed at Kakatiya University (KU) administrative building when the police stopped members of student unions from entering the campus to hold a meeting demanding to fill vacancies in various government departments. Angered by the police action, the students damaged windowpanes and flower pots at the administrative building, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the Kakatiya University Campus Inspector P Dayakar, the police did not allow the students' Joint Action Committee to hold Vidyarthi Udyamakarula Sangharshana Sabha on the campus in view of the law and order issue. Giving more details, he said, "We stopped the students at the main gate of the university. However, a group of students entered the campus and staged a protest outside the vice-chancellor's office. A few climbed the VC office building and demanded permission for their meeting."

Further, speaking to the media, KU students' Joint Action Committee (JAC) Chairman E Thirupathi Yadav alleged that the inspector deliberately stopped them and slapped them. Additionally, the university authorities had cancelled the permission given for the meeting on March 25 and asked the students to hold it on March 29. But they again refused to allow them to hold the meeting, alleged Yadav.