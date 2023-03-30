The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has extended the registration process deadline for admissions to PG and PhD courses for 2023. The last date to apply for the courses has been extended to April 6. Those who are interested to apply for PhD or post-graduate courses can now apply online through the official website: iitd.ac.in.

Steps to apply for PG and PhD courses:

1. Visit the official website iitd.ac.in.

2. On the website, select the PG admissions link

3. A new page opens

4. Enter the login details

5. Fill out the application form

6. Upload the necessary documents

7. Submit the application form

8. Download it for further reference

Read Also : IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki's death: Kin says no info on suicide note

The registration process started on March 14. Earlier the last date was till March 30, which has been extended. The test or interview will be conducted between May 16 to June 16, 2023. To apply for PG, and PhD courses, candidates can follow the simple steps given above, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.