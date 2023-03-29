West Bengal's Bankura University advertised about hiring temporary lecturers for specialised subjects namely, nano-science at a rate of just Rs 300 per class. This ad triggered uproar in Bengal. Additionally, BJP was accusing the TMC-run government of forcing educated youth to work in an undignified manner, as per a report by PTI.”

The advertisement on March 24 was for the recruitment of a special lecturer, on a purely temporary basis, for teaching subjects such as electronics and nano-science. Taking this to Twitter, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, attached an image of the advertisement attacking the state government.

In a response to this tweet, State Education Minister Bratya Basu slammed the BJP leader on the micro-blogging site, saying "in his hurry to react to an innocent advertisement of an autonomous institution," he has dished out concocted facts.



What do the tweets say?

In a series of tweets posted by Adhikari, he attached the image of the advertisement and said: "Recruitment scenario in WB:- Position: Special Lecturer, Qualification: MSc in Physics with PhD. Job: Teaching subjects like Electronics and Nano Science. Remuneration: Rs. 300/class, maximum four classes/week, i.e Rs. 4800/month. Terms: No TA and DA and doesn't guarantee a permanent position."

In another tweet, he said, "The bankrupt WB Govt is making the "Appointing Authorities" defunct by strategically constricting their role. What would The WB College Service Commission, The WB Police Recruitment Board and WB Public Service Commission do if positions are being filled with temporary staff?"

On the other hand, confirming the advertisement had been issued by "an autonomous higher educational institution", the state education minister said in his tweet "The Opposition Leader has dished out some concocted facts in his hurry to react to an innocent advertisement of an autonomous institution! Since 2011. the College Service Commission has recommended the names of 7546 Asst. Professors and 327 Principals in different State Aided Colleges and is in the process of recommending around 1625 more names this year! One should understand that we do not meddle with the autonomy of Universities like the Central Government! #Falsehood # Autonomy"



Advertisement of the varsity

The advertisement of the Bankura University, shared by many on social media said "inviting applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Special lecturer on a purely temporary basis in the department of physics. There are a maximum of four positions available, with a minimum qualification of M Sc in Physics with NET or PhD. The positions are specialised with one for Electronics, two for Nano Science and one open."

"The selected candidates will be required to teach a maximum of four classes per week, with a remuneration of Rs 300 per class. In case enough number of suitable candidates are not found, the number of classes per week may be increased," it added, as per a report by PTI.

Bankura University Vice Chancellor Debnarayan Bandyopadhyay excused himself from commenting by citing a meeting when contacted by PTI for his views on the matter.