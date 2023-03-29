The Puducherry government will encourage the establishment of medical colleges in the cooperative sector, said Chief Minister N Rangasamy in the assembly on Tuesday, March 28. Further, in reply to another question, he said, experienced contract employees working under the National Rural Health Mission will be considered for vacant government posts, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, he added that the salary of voucher employees will be increased to Rs 18,000. The 716 people who were dismissed by the election department and who worked for more than a year will be reinstated and be given a salary of Rs 10,000. He also said that if 485 people who have taken home loans through Puducherry Cooperative Housing Board pay the principal amount by June 30, the corresponding penalty and interest amount will be waived off.

Ration shops will be opened in Puducherry, said the CM. Making a suo-motto statement, he said that steps are taken to provide 20 kg rice, two kg sugar, two kg wheat and small grains at subsidised prices. A fund of Rs 7.09 crore has been allocated to pay the monthly salary of the ration shop employees, he added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.