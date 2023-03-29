The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police and DU's IP College for Women over alleged harassment of women students during a college fest. In this regard, the DCW said it has been reported that some men entered the college during the fest and harassed the students.



Further, it said that some men also allegedly tried to enter a hostel meant for girl students. Therefore, the panel asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered along with the details of those arrested in the case. Additionally, it also sought details of security arrangements made by the Delhi Police and the college authorities during the fest.

Seeks explanation

Moreover, the commission sought an explanation for the lapse in security during the fest along with details of action taken against those found responsible. In this connection, it has asked the college and police to provide copies of communication made. Also, the DCW has sought an action taken report by April 3.

Sharing views on this, DCW chief Swati Maliwal termed the incident "extremely unfortunate" and said, "We have seen several cases in the past wherein girl students have been harassed by antisocial elements who have forcibly entered colleges, especially during fests."

"I have issued notices to the Delhi Police and the college authorities. The accused must be arrested immediately and action should be taken against persons responsible for the lapse in security. Delhi Police and Delhi University must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again," she added.

What are the police saying?

Police said during "Festival Shurti" at IP College for Women, some overzealous students tried to enter the institution. In the process, there was pressure on the gates and some of the students fell while some others got injured, they said.



Seven people, all Delhi University students have been detained and arrests will be made based on CCTV footage or evidence, they added, as stated in a report by PTI.