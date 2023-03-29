A group of people created a ruckus at a women's event which was being organised at Indraprastha College of Delhi University in North Delhi. Further, the police said that after recording the statement of the girls, they lodged a case and detained seven who were allegedly accused.

Taking this to Twitter, an activist of AISA (All India Students Association) said, "Today, IPCW's fest was going when drunk men climbed the walls, forcefully entered the campus and harrassed Gender minorities. Men were chanting, 'Miranda IP dono hamara', 'Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge'."

A senior police official said that a programme namely Festival Shurti was organised at IP College premises which was meant to be only for women. As per the information, an artist Asees Kaur was to perform on Tuesday. The festival was organised from 10 am to 8 pm.

Giving more details, the official said, "There was excess crowd of students in the college near the gate. Suddenly, at around 3 pm some overzealous students started making hurry to enter the college. In the process, there was heavy pressure on gates and some of the students fell down. Some of them got injured."

Subsequently, the official said that they recorded the statement of the students and on the basis of their allegations a case under sections 188, 337 IPC was registered. Moreover, the police said that those who were trying to create a ruckus were detained by them. And arrests will be made on the basis of CCTV footage and other shreds of evidence, as stated in a report by IANS.



What's happening now?

Today, March 29, AISA, DU started a protest at the IPCW gate at 11 am. The students protesting against the cause have been detained by the Delhi Police. They alleged that they have been beaten up. "Is this what demanding safety entail?" AISA questions.