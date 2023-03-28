The Supreme Court has disposed of all petitions related to Indian students who had returned from Ukraine and were seeking accommodation in Indian colleges. As per LiveLaw, "Gavai J dismisses a petition by students from first to fourth years alleging that no provision was made for students who had practical components only in final two years, to take FMGE." The judge deemed the petition premature and stated the issue would only arise after the students obtained their degrees.

Today, the apex court heard a series of petitions filed by Indian medical students who had returned from Ukraine and were seeking admission to Indian colleges. Earlier, the court had requested the government to examine whether these students could complete their clinical training in India.

Placing the affidavit, Additional Solicitor General of India Aishwarya Bhati said, "We have taken a decision regarding the foreign-returnee students. Students may be offered a single chance to clear medical exams according to NMC guidelines...Compulsory two-year internship after that. One-time measure only." Contradicting this, the counsel opined that instead of solving the problem, the centre had created "another hurdle."

On the other hand, Advocate Shivam Singh said the Union's affidavit is a good endeavour but falls short. "Uses the same brushstroke for students who are differently placed...some who have completed internship requirements are again forced to undergo another year...," he added.

Further, pronouncing the order, Justice Gavai J said, "Even though various concerns have been expressed, we do not wish to interfere with the decision of experts. However, the requirement that the exam must be cleared in one attempt is an area of concern...We accept the report of the committee subject to a minor modification allowing students two chances for both Part I and Part II exams, instead of a single chance."