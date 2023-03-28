The Research and Development Cell of the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), Ranchi organised its second research conclave today, Tuesday, March 28, on the topic Research & Society: Humanities, Social Sciences & Culture Perspective.

With an introduction, Prof AK Padhy, Dean, R&D Cell started and conducted the whole session. Vice-Chancellor Prof Kshiti Bhusan Das was present via online mode and he welcomed distinguished guests Prof MH Surayanarayana, former professor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai and Dr Mondira Dutta, former professor and Founder Chairperson, Centre of Inner Asian Studies, School for International Relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Welcome address by the vice-chancellor

In his welcome address, the vice-chancellor also emphasised the contribution of social sciences in solving the pertinent problems of the social sphere and the role of social sciences in the science and technology stream as well. Prof Das requested the faculty members to carry out quality research work. He raised concerns about the limited research in the areas of applied and policy. So, it is important to focus on it and important to conclude the research in the stipulated time, he said.

Dr Sucheta Sen Chaudhuri, Dean of the School of Culture chaired the talk with Dr Mondira Dutta. In her stimulating talk on the topic Conceptual Understanding & Relevance of Research Methodology in Social Science, she elaborated on the basic concepts of Qualitative and Quantitative Research. In her talk, she said that research methodology is a core component, in which, introduction, data collection and tabulation analysis are as important as the relation between micro and macro study, good writing and biases of scale.

Dr JN Nayak, OSD chaired the talk with Prof MH Surayanarayana. He spoke on the topic Research and Society: Indian Public Policy Experience, in which, he focused on the public policy cycle and homogeneous and heterogeneous sampling. He said research methodology is playing a key role in research for handling the burning issues of India like the sixth plan and its target, strategy and realisation, human development index and poverty debates.

With the vote of thanks by Prof Padhy, the first session ended. After lunch, the second session of faculty interaction with the distinguished guests commenced.

University professors and officers graced the occasion with their presence. Prof Shreya Bhatacharji, Prof RK Dey, Prof Manoj Kumar, Prof Alok Gupta, Dr Rajanikant Pandey, Dr Bibhuti Biswal, Dr Subhas Baitha, Dr Rabindranath Sarma, Dr Shashi, Dr Koireng, Dr Sanhita, Dr Nirmali, Dr Ashok, Dr Tasi, Dr Mukesh, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Dr Rachit, Dr Aparna and other faculty members of Social Sciences of CUJ and research scholars actively participated in the conclave and interacted with the guests about various areas of research in social sciences.