The Jharkhand government has rolled out a reward scheme to encourage meritorious students to pursue higher studies, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday, March 27, 2023. Under this scheme, the top three rank holders of board examinations of Class X and Class XII are given cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop and a mobile phone.



Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, the chief minister said, “Even if a student from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or any part of the country tops from any Jharkhand school, he/she will be rewarded by the state government."

As many as 68 rank holders of exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), besides toppers of Jharkhand Olympiad were rewarded on the occasion.

Reward

A sum of Rs 1.32 crore, laptops and mobile phones were distributed among the prizes. For those who ranked first in the board examinations of Class X and Class XII, Rs 3 lakh was given. While for those who stood second in the tests were given Rs 2 lakh and those who secured the third rank got Rs 1 lakh.



“The government wants to lessen the initial financial burden of the families of meritorious students after the board examinations. So, we have rolled out the scheme,” he said, as stated in a report by PTI.