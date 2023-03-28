Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration and fresh admission dates till March 31, 2023. Those who are interested to apply for online and ODL programmes can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. As per the official website, “The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session is extended till 31st March 2023 without late fees.”

Steps to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session:

1. Visit the official website ignou.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, select the IGNOU January 2023 Session registration link

3. A new page appears

4. Candidates can apply for ODL, online, merit-based ODL programmes

5. Fresh candidates must first register and fill out the application form

6. Upload necessary documents

7. Pay the application fees

8. Click on submit

9. Download the form for future reference

Further, candidates can apply for re-registration, Fresh admission for both Online and Open and Distance Learning programmes and Merit-based ODL Programmes for the January 2023 session. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.